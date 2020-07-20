FYI Philly

Little Man's Juice Bar and Juice Doctor are using juice as medicine

By Bethany Owings
The Juice Dr. in Ardmore uses local produce from Lancaster farms to make freshly pressed bottled juices, wellness shots and immunity boxes. Founder Philadelphia native FJ Leto collaborated with top nutritional scientists from both the University of Penn and Drexel to develop the recipes.

Leto tells us eating the colors of the rainbow can help you achieve optimal health and boost your immunity. Plus, his immunity boxes make it easier to get your 10 servings of fruits and veggies per day, the current recommendations.

The Phillies are one of their top fans. The Juice Dr. works in conjunction with the team's nutritionist to come up with custom recipes for players.

The Juice Dr. is also keeping front-line workers healthy! They've donated thousands of juices to Bryn Mawr Hospital, and are still donating about 200 juices a day - all thanks to their loyal fanbase.

Coming soon, and just a few blocks away, they're opening up the Blue Pearl Café. The menu will be all plant-based, and you'll be able to order all of their fresh juices, smoothies, coffees and teas.

Juice Doctor| Instagram

2901 Normandy Rd Ardmore PA, 19003

Little Man's Juice Bar in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia is a vegan breakfast and lunch shop.

Owner military veteran Bryon Mathis started off sponsoring youth sports teams, partnering with the local Basketball Association. Their vegan milkshakes are a go-to, especially the one made with soursop. Another top-seller is the vegan cheesesteak, and they just rolled out the vegan breakfast griddle, with tofu scramble and an impossible sausage patty sandwiched between two pancakes.

Little Man's Juice Bar| Instagram
4218 Princeton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from July 18, 2020
Parks on Tap and other great spots for outdoor dining and drinks
FYI Philly: Best local spots for ice cream, gelato and more
A century of ice cream at Bassetts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's house
NJ to allow for all-remote learning; high risk-sports can resume
Gyms, fitness centers can reopen in Philadelphia
Accuweather: Excessive Heat Warning Today
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency beginning Monday
NY Giants, Jets to play games without fans 'until further notice'
Show More
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
New York 'did it correctly,' Dr. Fauci says
Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Disney+ drops new trailer for Beyonce visual album 'Black Is King'
More TOP STORIES News