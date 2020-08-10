FYI Philly

Lumbrada Express in Wayne is the place for Mexican spice, flavor and salsa

By Bethany Owings
Lumbrada in Wayne is known for its flavors and traditional Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant business runs in owner Anselmo Torres' family, who opened Lumbrada with his brother in 2018. Lumbrada means bonfire in Spanish, and in its essence, it means bringing family together.

The Molcajete is the hottest item on the menu, which is a fajita served in a Volcanic Rock stone bowl. They're also known for a variety of unique dishes on the menu, like the Pina Loca, or the tropical fajita, where they carve out a pineapple and replace it with fajita mix, along with the pineapple chunks.

Another popular item is the table side guacamole, which can be made spicy, medium or mild.

Lumbrada is also spicing up their margaritas. They have tequila infused with Chipotle and are featuring a creamy Avocado Margarita.

Pre-Covid, Lumbrada held Salsa night every Saturday night, where a salsa instructor taught salsa, and people could dance the night away. They hope to bring it back when the restaurant fully opens.

Lumbrada | Facebook
821 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19
