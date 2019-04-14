Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival, Restaurant Week begin

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- Looking for some eats? You can head to Manayunk for the annual StrEAT Food Festival and Restaurant Week.Historic Main Street will be transformed into a food lovers delight for the next several days.There will be everything to tempt your taste buds, from barbecue to desserts.Food will be available from more than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and gourmet food vendors.You can also stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables at the farm stand.The event begins Sunday and runs for 12 days.