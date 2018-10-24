McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013

McDonald's has announced new breakfast offerings for the first time since 2013.The Triple Breakfast Stack is a sandwich that comes with two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties. They're topped with bacon and an egg. They are available on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddles cakes.The fast food chain said the inspiration comes from customers ordering their own concoctions off the "Secret Menu.""People have been hacking our menu for years - so much so that it's inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks," Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz, said in a statement. "We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald's crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can't wait to see what they come up with next - you never know what might end up on our menu."Triple Breakfast Stacks are available for a limited time beginning on November 1.------