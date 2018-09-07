U.S. & WORLD

Mustard pizza causes a stir on the internet

Mustard pizza causes a stir on the internet. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

Two words, a whole lot of buzz -- mustard pizza.

Yes, instead of tomato sauce, the dough is smeared with mustard.

This phenomenon at Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, New Jersey is not new.

It actually dates back to the 80s, but it's getting new viral appeal, and a lot of opinions from people who haven't tried it yet.

The original recipe, and story, starts at a place called Schuster's Tomato Pies in Trenton.

They say a guy came in there, he was drunk, slurring his words and he tried to order a mushroom pie.

The owner laughed, "Mustard pie? Give it to him!" So, they did and apparently created a giant.

It's spicy brown mustard, corned beef and sauerkraut, topped with shredded cheese.

When Schuster's closed, Papa's continued the tradition.

Besides being the mustard pizza people, Papa's also holds the title of the "Oldest Continuous Running Pizzeria in America." They have been open since 1912.

