Nestlé creates new luxury, customizable Kit Kat bars, but they don't come cheap

The company says the new Kit Kat bars will be extra large, and you'll be able to choose from 1,500 hand-crafted flavor combinations -- like earl grey, whiskey and ginger.
Each bar will also feature personalized packaging. But if you want to sink your teeth into the new sweet treat, it'll set you back about $17 - which is definitely a jump up from the original pricing.
Unfortunately, the luxury Kit Kat bars will only be available at John Lewis stores in the United Kingdom from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.
Are you ready for a new break experience? 🍫— KITKAT (@KITKAT) September 23, 2019
Introducing KITKAT Chocolatory to the UK 🇬🇧
Luxury KITKATs hand-crafted especially for you...
Follow our journey on Twitter @kkchocolatory and Instagram @kitkatchocolatoryuki to find out more! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3RuQixXcpx
