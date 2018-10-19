The 'Philly Taco' gains viral fame

The Philly taco -- have you heard of it?If not, let's just say you won't find this one on a Mexican restaurant menu.It's not a new phenomenon, but certainly, one that's been gaining viral fame this week.It's all about South Street.First, to Lorenzo's, that's where you grab one of those totally massive slices of pizza.Then, to Jim's for a cheesesteak.You then place that cheesesteak in the slice of pizza and roll it up like a taco.There you have it, the Philly taco.How do you eat it? However you can figure it out.The concept was invented 15 years ago and is still going strong today.------