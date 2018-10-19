FOOD & DRINK

The 'Philly Taco' gains viral fame

EMBED </>More Videos

The 'Philly Taco' gains viral fame. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philly taco -- have you heard of it?

If not, let's just say you won't find this one on a Mexican restaurant menu.

It's not a new phenomenon, but certainly, one that's been gaining viral fame this week.

It's all about South Street.

First, to Lorenzo's, that's where you grab one of those totally massive slices of pizza.

Then, to Jim's for a cheesesteak.

You then place that cheesesteak in the slice of pizza and roll it up like a taco.

There you have it, the Philly taco.

How do you eat it? However you can figure it out.

The concept was invented 15 years ago and is still going strong today.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodphilly newsbig talkerscheesesteakpizza
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh eats: 3 new places to savor American food in Atlantic City
D.C. import TaKorean debuts at the Bourse, with Korean tacos and more
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Choosing the Right Apples - Today's Produce Tip
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
Billion dollar dreams as Mega Millions climbs
Jaworski: Which NFC East team is the biggest threat to the Eagles?
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Show More
Narberth passes law restricting plastic bags and straws
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
UPS hosts 'Brown Friday' seasonal job fair
More News