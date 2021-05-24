disneyland

Disneyland's 'Superhero' sandwich costs $100

By Chasarik, Krisann
EMBED <>More Videos

This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An all-new land coming to Disney California Adventure park will not only offer super-sized fun, but also a super-priced sandwich.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland is set to open June 4. It will include a new Marvel Land's Pym Test Kitchen restaurant where guests can buy a $100 Pym-ini sandwich. It is one of the most expensive food items at Disneyland, and the price has made headlines on several Disney fan sites.

So what do you get for $100? The sandwich includes salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. It comes with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad.

While $100 is a lot of dough for a sandwich, the Pym-ini is large enough for six to eight people.

Pym Test Kitchen at Marvel Land will offer hero-sized meals and tiny treats. The quick-service restaurant will serve meals that have been shrunk or expanded in size.

Foods will be "resized" using Pym Particles, the same technology used to shrink Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Disney Parks Blog says customers can even watch the growing and shrinking of a pretzel as it makes its way through the quantum tunnel in front of the kitchen laboratory.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktheme parkbizarrefoodietravelbuzzworthydisneydisneylandblogmarvelfoodie call
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disney to increase park capacity
Disneyland reopens to excited fans, flag-raising after 13-month closure
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Disneyland welcomes back cast members for soft opening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
And the new 'American Idol' is....
5 injured in South Jersey fire, cause under investigation
Pa. State Police trooper fatally shoots man in Northampton County
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
Man struck and killed in Penn's Landing
Show More
AccuWeather: Some sun, much cooler today
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
3-alarm fire severely damages Chester County townhomes
Billboard Music Awards: See who won, Pink and daughter performance
Philly surpasses 200 homicides; 15 people shot in violent weekend
More TOP STORIES News