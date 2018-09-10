New Restaurants to try
Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.
Pineville Tavern Fishtown
2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Two delicious additions to Philly's Italian and BBQ scene
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories