FYI PHILLY

Two delicious additions to Philly's Italian and BBQ scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating for a plate.

New Restaurants to try
Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.
Pineville Tavern Fishtown
2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi foodfyi bbqfyi ItalianCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Mustard pizza causes a stir on the internet
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Society Hill
Heirloom Tomatoes - Today's Produce Tip
Philly's top 3 restaurants for Pakistani cuisine
The Farm Stand brings healthful fare to Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to East Coast
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
Speed-detection cameras possibility for Roosevelt Blvd.
School bus driver ticketed after bus stalls in water
Upper Perkiomen HS closed for week due to mold
Show More
Delco authorities seek help from surveillance camera owners
SEPTA puts spotlight on suicide prevention
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
More News