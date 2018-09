Two delicious additions to Philly's Italian and BBQ scene

New Restaurants to try

Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 191251322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107