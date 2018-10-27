Uber Eats plans to begin delivering food by drones

Uber says it plans to begin delivering food using drones.
The ride-sharing company is hoping to have a fleet of the food drones in operation in as little as three years.
That's according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
The report says Uber is looking for an operations executive for the plan.
It's aiming to make the drones functional as soon as next year, according to The Journal.
