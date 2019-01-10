U.S. & WORLD

USA faces 1.4 billion pound cheese surplus

USA faces 1.4 billion pound cheese surplus.

We have a problem, and if you're a cheese lover, it's a delicious one.

We have too much cheese.

The entire country, in fact, has too much cheese.

The American surplus is so big we could make a cheese wheel the size of the US Capitol building.

According to reports, roughly 1.4 billion pounds of American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese currently sits in cold storage.

As a country, experts say, we eat a lot of cheese, but apparently not enough.

Among the reasons for this surplus is that cheese exports are down, consumer tastes have changed, with some people opting for more imported rather than processed cheeses, and an increasing number of Americans are going dairy-free.

