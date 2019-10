Weavers Way is in the spotlight for National Food Co-op month

A food co-op is just like any other grocery store but it's owned by the community it serves, with a mission of supporting local makers and making the world a better place.At Weavers Way, $30 a year will buy you a stake in the place and lots of benefits that come with ownership.| Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day559 Carpenter Lane, Mt. Airy215-843-23508424 Germantown AveOpen 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday215-866-9150608-610 Carpenter LaneOpen 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day215-843-2350, ext. 68426 Germantown Ave.Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. every day215-866-9150, ext. 220217 E. Butler Ave.Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day215-302-5550