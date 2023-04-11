Cherry Hill's Foodiehall delivers big eats with multiple menus on one order

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Foodiehall might be the solution to everyone getting what they want when it's time for takeout.
With world-class chef Sylva Senat at the helm, almost 10 different concepts send out dishes from one high-tech kitchen that was built solely for takeout and delivery.
Cuisines cover every taste, from tacos and pizza, to mac-and-cheese and Asian varieties.
Also available, for the first time outside of Philadelphia, are items from Geno's Steaks.
Foodiehall is located in Cherry Hill, with expansion to other towns in the works.
Foodiehall | Instagram | Facebook
1931 Olney Avenue, Suite 200, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08003
856-565-4255