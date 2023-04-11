With one visit to Foodiehall, you could indulge in eats from all over the globe, from tacos and pizza to Asian eats and even Geno's cheesesteaks.

Cherry Hill's Foodiehall delivers big eats with multiple menus on one order

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Foodiehall might be the solution to everyone getting what they want when it's time for takeout.

With world-class chef Sylva Senat at the helm, almost 10 different concepts send out dishes from one high-tech kitchen that was built solely for takeout and delivery.

Cuisines cover every taste, from tacos and pizza, to mac-and-cheese and Asian varieties.

Also available, for the first time outside of Philadelphia, are items from Geno's Steaks.

Foodiehall is located in Cherry Hill, with expansion to other towns in the works.

Foodiehall | Instagram | Facebook

1931 Olney Avenue, Suite 200, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08003

856-565-4255