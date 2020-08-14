Automotive

Brake problems push Ford to recall more than a half-a-million vehicles

The Ford Motor Company is recalling 562,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with their brake systems.

The automaker is recalling 559,000 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge models and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles. According to Ford, there is a problem with the SUV's brake system that could cause brake fluid to leak. If too much leaks, stopping distances could increase.

Ford is also recalling around 3,000 2020 model Lincoln Corsair Crossovers because they may have been assembled without proper clearance between their rear suspension springs and toe link brackets. The company is not aware of any crashes linked to the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallrecall
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community members, Philly recording artist Beanie Sigel calls to end gun violence
Parents, students rallied in Bucks County amid district's 100 percent virtual plan through Nov. 11
Health dept. recommends Chester Co., Delco schools to start all-virtual
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Police ID man killed in NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point
North Wildwood bar owner charged for social distancing violations
Driver who ran red light, crashed claims he was being chased: Police
Show More
Vigil held for 5-year-old Montco girl who died during tropical storm
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
AccuWeather: Cooler, Periods Of Rain Sunday
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
More TOP STORIES News