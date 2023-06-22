Forman Mills to lay off dozens of workers in Delaware Valley, including Philadelphia

This all comes after the chain laid off 119 corporate employees at its headquarters in New Jersey.

The company's Chief Financial Officer said they're working on selling the company, but may not be successful.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The signature Forman Mills ad and aisles full of deals may soon be a thing of the past.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the retail chain is cutting 245 jobs in the commonwealth.

Several workers in the Delaware Valley will be impacted, including 142 workers across four Philadelphia stores, 46 workers in Delaware County, 26 workers in Montgomery County, and 31 workers in Lehigh County.

If that's the case, he said the company will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This all comes after the chain laid off 119 corporate employees at its headquarters in New Jersey.

Then workers filed a class action lawsuit last week, claiming the company failed to give a 90-day notice, and now they're fighting for their severance pay.

The job cuts in Pennsylvania are effective on August 4.