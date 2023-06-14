Former Philadelphia 76ers owner to speak at wellness conference at Thomas Jefferson University

When it comes to health, many leaders say a full-body approach can be very effective.

After winning his own battle with cancer, Pat Croce has turned to a life of mindfulness.

On Thursday and Friday, Thomas Jefferson University is hosting its 4th annual Advances in Mind-Body Medicine Conference.

Former 76ers owner Pat Croce will be there to discuss a topic very personal to him.

After winning his own battle with cancer, Croce has turned to a life of mindfulness, which includes practicing healing, harmony, and happiness.

He's very passionate about sharing his journey.

"For me, this awareness, this awakening, allows an entirely different perspective of the world," Croce says. "You don't have to suffer, even though you might be in pain. As Buddha said, pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. You do not have to suffer psychologically, or mentally suffer, that's a choice. I bring to the table for Dr. Dan and his crew."

Dr. Daniel Monti is the founding director of Jefferson's Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences.

It's the first of its kind in the country.

"Mind-body health is a big component of healing, especially because we have so many people struggling with stress and distress," says Dr. Monti. "A lot of people with chronic health issues are made worse by all of those things. We're looking at innovative ways to make a difference in people's lives."

Jefferson's Advances in Mind-Body Medicine conference is on June 15 and June 16.

Click here for details.