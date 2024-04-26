'Hope One for Youth' van aims to benefit teen's mental and physical health

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Leaders in Burlington County unveiled a brand new resource on Friday aimed at benefiting teenagers' mental and physical health.

The "Hope One for Youth" van was unveiled at the Bring Health Home Resource Fair in Westampton, New Jersey.

The county's health department says the vehicle will specialize in education, mental health and substance use prevention.

The van will travel to schools, houses of worship and community events to distribute age-appropriate educational materials, make presentations and educate with interactive activities.