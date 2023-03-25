Former NJ, Pa school administrator charged in connection with 2014 burglary, assault

Last fall, he was charged in a similar case.

A former school administrator in Camden County, New Jersey and in Upper Darby, Delaware County, was charged in connection with a burglary and assault.

Investigators in Middlesex County say 39-year-old Danny McEaddy of Sicklerville, New Jersey forced his way into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

It took place in September 2014.

McEaddy is now facing several charges such as aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

READ: Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey

Last fall, he was charged in a similar case.

McEaddy was accused of forcing his way into a woman's home in February 2022, and looking into the windows of other homes in August.