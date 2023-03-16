Soldier who served at same Fort Hood, Texas base as murdered Specialist Vanessa Guillen dead at 21

Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz was only 21. She had served as a combat engineer with Fort Hood for the past 15 months, the same base where Vanessa Guillen was killed back in 2020.

FORT HOOD, Texas -- Fort Hood lost another soldier this week who served as a combat engineer with the division for 15 months. She was 21 years old.

The Army pronounced Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz dead on Monday.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the case, as it's not yet known how Basalduaruiz died.

The chain of command has been in contact with her family and will be providing support and resources to them and troopers who served with her, the base said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister," Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed."

Fort Hood is the same base where Houston Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen was killed in 2020.

Guillen was allegedly killed by another soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, who was ranked above her at the time. That night, Robinson picked up his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, and together, they allegedly dismembered and buried Guillen's remains near the Leon River in Belton, Texas.

Guillen's sister, Mayra, reacted to the 21-year-old's death on Twitter Wednesday night, saying in part, "This is also very triggering for me... I will be speaking to the family soon."