Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people

FWFD PIO on scene of a military training aircraft crash in Lake Worth,TX. 2 homes heavily damaged, currently 2-3 patients being treated at this time. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

LAKE WORTH, Texas -- A military aircraft crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring at least two people and damaging multiple structures.It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.First responders said they were treating two to three people.The aircraft, a T45 Goshawk fighter jet trainer, was north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base when two people on board ejected, according to KTVT-TV Two homes were heavily damaged, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.One of the occupants was burned by power lines and another landed in a tree as they parachuted to the ground, authorities said.Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth. WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.