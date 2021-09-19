plane crash

Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people

LAKE WORTH, Texas -- A military aircraft crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring at least two people and damaging multiple structures.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.

First responders said they were treating two to three people.

The aircraft, a T45 Goshawk fighter jet trainer, was north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base when two people on board ejected, according to KTVT-TV.

Two homes were heavily damaged, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

One of the occupants was burned by power lines and another landed in a tree as they parachuted to the ground, authorities said.

Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth.

WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.

Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newsaviationmilitaryplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Ocean City bridge
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after group of street racers attract large crowd
What you should know if you're going to Eagles home opener
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle
AccuWeather: Sunny and Comfortable
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
Show More
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Large in-person events return at Linc, Kimmel Center
More TOP STORIES News