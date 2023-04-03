NJ students welcomed to temporary new school after massive church fire

The Alternative School at Bookbinder in Willingboro, New Jersey welcomed students from Life Center Academy on Monday.

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Alternative School at Bookbinder in Willingboro, New Jersey welcomed students from Life Center Academy on Monday.

The Willingboro Board of Education clapped for students from Life Center Academy as they arrived for school.

The students were displaced from their school after an 8-alarm fire burned down part of the Fountain of Life Center on March 20.

"When we heard about this tragedy we didn't think a second time to come together and give their students a safe place where they can learn and continue their education, so I'm excited to be out here," said April Maxwell-Henley, Willingboro School Board President.

The Alternative School at Bookbinder made room for 230 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"Fifteen classrooms and we just built out a schedule that made it work so every space is going to be used during the day," said Tracy Cossabone, the principal of Life Center Academy.

The goal was to have students learn in person.

"Just didn't want the students to go back to remote learning so we just hopped into action," said Malcolm Outlaw, the interim superintendent of Willingboro Public Schools.

Students from Life Center Academy plan to be back at their school in the fall.