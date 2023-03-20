Firefighters battling 4-alarm blaze at church in Burlington County

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center in Florence, NJ.

FLORENCE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a church in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Monday at the Fountain of Life Center located on the 2000 block of Columbus Road.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy flames engulfed the structure.

The fire reached four alarms just before 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.