Old-fashioned family fun comes to Washington Crossing Historic Park this weekend

Heugatter, the Volunteer and Educational Programs Coordinator with the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, donned colonial clothes during a field day of fun today.
She coached kids through games like Jacob's Ladder, cup and ball, hoop and stick, and classic jump rope. It all took place with a backdrop of the Delaware River, where Washington crossed on Christmas Day nearly 250 years ago.
"It is one of the biggest turning points in our fight for independence," said Heugatter. "We also want to tell the story of the people that were around during the time of the crossing and in 1776."
That's why kids will be able to enjoy another living history day on July 4th, 2022, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Before that, on Sunday, July 3rd, the Rebels and Redcoats Classic Car Show will swerve into the historic park.
Families of all ages from near and far can enjoy the festivities.
"It was nice to see the monuments commemorating the crossing of the Delaware," said Patrick Blakemore, who came from Manhattan, New York City, with his kids. "They learned about the games that our forefathers and their children played."
To learn more about the activities happening Independence Day weekend and throughout the year at Washington Crossing Historic Park, visit their website.
