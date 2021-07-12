CHAT RECAP: Breast cancer questions answered by Fox Chase Cancer Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, with women having a 1 in 8 chance of developing it in their lifetime. When it comes to this disease, many people have questions about risk factors, screening, diagnosis, treatment, reconstructive surgery and survivorship.
During a live chat on July 21, four breast cancer specialists from Fox Chase Cancer Center answered breast cancer questions from viewers!
About the Physicians
Andrea S. Porpiglia, MD, MSc
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Andrea Porpiglia is a surgical oncologist who specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric (stomach) cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, skin cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and neuroendocrine tumors. She currently sees patients at Fox Chase's Main Campus in Philadelphia, PA as well as at Fox Chase Cancer Center East Norriton-Hospital Outpatient Center in Montgomery County, PA.
She received her medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and went on to complete a surgical residency there as well. Afterwards,she earned her master's degree in clinical general research for health professionals at Drexel University before completing a complex surgical oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
M. Shuja Shafqat, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Program Director, Microsurgery Fellowship
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. M. Shuja Shafqat is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in oncologic reconstructive procedures for breast cancer, head and neck cancer, skin cancer, and lymphedema. He treats patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center's Main Campus, Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus, Temple University Hospital - Main Campus, and Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Shafqat offers patients the full spectrum of reconstructive surgery options to restore their form and function following treatment.
He received his medical degree from the Drexel University College of Medicine, completed a combined general and plastic surgery residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network, and went on to complete a microsurgery fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Shelly Hayes, MD
Director, Fox Chase Cancer Center Buckingham
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Shelly Hayes is a radiation oncologist who treats patients at and is the director of Fox Chase Cancer Center Buckingham: Fox Chase's outpatient cancer treatment facility located in Bucks County, PA.
While she has expertise treating many types of cancer, her particular interests include breast, gynecologic, prostate and lung cancers (as well as brain and spinal cord tumors). She is experienced in a variety of radiation treatments, including intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy.
Dr. Hayes completed her undergraduate work in bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania and earned her medical degree at Temple University. She completed a preliminary medicine residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center and another residency in radiation oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Jennifer Winn, MD, MS
Associate Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Jennifer Winn is a medical oncologist who specializes in the treatment of breast cancer. She sees patients at Fox Chase's Main Campus in Philadelphia, PA and at Fox Chase Cancer Center East Norriton-Hospital Outpatient Center in Montgomery County, PA.
She offers individuals the latest standard of care therapies for all types and stages of breast cancer as well as the opportunity to participate in a wide array of clinical trials.
Dr. Winn received her medical degree from Taipei Medical University, completed an internal medicine residency at Abington Memorial Hospital, and was a hematology/oncology fellow at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Clinical Research from the University of Virginia.
CHAT RECAP: Breast cancer questions answered by Fox Chase Cancer Center
