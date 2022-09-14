Philadelphia students grow crops, raise livestock at Fox Chase Farm campus

Farm educator Olivia Mingora said roughly 30,000 students will get to take part in a variety programs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fox Chase Farm is about to get busy this school year as thousands of students begin to visit for a hands-on experience to learn about agriculture, one of Pennsylvania's largest industries.

Fox Chase Farm offers a unique experience in the city where people wouldn't normally think to expect to see a large farm.

The property is located on Pine Road in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

Farm educator Olivia Mingora said roughly 30,000 Philadelphia school district students of all ages will get to take part in a variety programs over the course of the school year.

Some students will visit for field trips, while others will get to grow crops from start to finish, and raise livestock through the Agriculture Empowerment Program.

"It's a great experience because It teaches them how to work and gets them prepared for any job that they might have in the future," Mingora said.

The 112-acre farm is split between Philadelphia and Montgomery counties. Mingora said the city owns it, but said the farm is different. It's only used for student programs.

Mingora said the farm offers approximately 15 different educational paths students could pursue.

Some of them will return this school year to help raise baby goats and train them to interact with visitors.

Everything is linked to skills that could be used in the future, whether it's building a barn like middle schoolers got to do, or growing crops during paid internships.

Mingora said the students also make tomato sauce from crops grown on the farm.

The sauce is distributed to culinary programs within the district, along with fresh eggs and other products made by students.

A lot of it is sold at the farm store where students work.

There are also volunteer opportunities that can be applied for on the school district's website.

The student-run farm store is open on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mingora said the farms is only open to the public during monthly public events.