Leader of burglary ring targeting Asian Americans arrested in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a burglary ring leader who police say primarily targeted Asian American business owners.

Only Action News was there as 45-year-old Frederick Gray, of Philadelphia, was led away by Bensalem police on his way to Bucks County Prison on Wednesday.

Gray was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Bensalem Police Director William McVey says there is at least one other person involved, but he believes more suspects will come to light as the investigation progresses.

This investigation started this past September. That's when surveillance video captured two people -- one of whom was brandishing a gun -- breaking into the home of an Asian-American family in Bensalem.

That family also owns a business in Philadelphia.

Through cutting-edge detective work, Bensalem investigators determined the suspects involved actively spied on the family's activity between their business and the family home.

And their surveillance of the victims did not stop there.

"We also found something very disturbing that they were using tracking devices, which they would affix to their victim's car," said McVey.

Fortunately, no one was home during the burglary, and Bensalem police were able to put all the pieces together over the last few months before making the arrest.

McVey says it turns out this suspect actually has a history with this type of crime.

"The suspect, Mr. Gray, was also charged in 2014 for the exact same MO (modus operandi). He was targeting Asian-Americans. He got charged for a dozen or so burglaries and he was released after serving 3 1/2 years in a state penitentiary. Hopefully, now he gets a stronger sentence and he serves more time in the state penitentiary, so he can't victimize anyone else," said McVey.

Bensalem police officials are urging anyone else who may have also been victimized to please contact local police, or Bensalem police.

Gray remains behind bars on 10% of $250,000 bail.