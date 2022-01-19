Coronavirus

US to distribute free at-home Covid tests, N95 masks. Here's what you should know

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history," a White House official said.
By
US to distribute free at-home tests, N95 masks: What you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week, a White House official said, the latest federal step aimed at reining in the COVID-19 surge in the United States.

The masks, which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, will be made available at a number of local pharmacies and community health centers, the official said, adding that the program will be "fully up and running by early February."

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history," the official said.

SEE ALSO: White House to make 400M non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free

"If they are the best, they should be available because people should be protected," said one CVS shopper in Yardley.

The mask announcement came a day after Americans were able to begin ordering at-home rapid tests free of charge on the federal government's dime. The website covidtests.gov asks for your home address. After filling out the information, the United States Postal Service will ship four tests to each home.

One criticism of the website is for those who live in apartment complexes, specifically when it comes to entering their unit number.

Some apartment dwellers find that the site will only accept a unit number that correlates with their utility company and differs from their mailing address.

SEE ALSO: How to order your free COVID tests from the government

In Bucks County, thousands of people waited in line Wednesday to receive free rapid at-home test kits. The kits were purchased by the county using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We're giving four tests to every car. We officially opened at 10 a.m. this morning. We had people in line at 6 a.m. waiting to get in and get access for free tests," said Audrey Kenny, the director of Bucks County's Emergency Services.

Bucks County will have more locations in the coming days and weeks.
