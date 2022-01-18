White House to make 400M non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free

"N95 masks will be available for the public to pick up at tens of thousands of local pharmacies, as well as at thousands of community health centers across the country," said the official. "The Administration is starting to ship masks at the end of this week, and masks will start to be available at pharmacies and community health centers late next week. The program will be fully up and running by early February."
The deployment of protective masks by the Biden administration follows the CDC's most recent mask update.
A White House official released the following statement:
Experts agree that masking is an important tool to control the spread of COVID-19. That's why the President has consistently called on Americans to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. And, since taking office, the Biden administration has taken significant action, including using the Defense Production Act, to ensure the U.S. has enough masks so that frontline workers and all Americans can protect themselves. As a result, the U.S. has tripled the number of N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile since January 2021 - to more than 750 million N95 masks. Today, there is ample supply of high-quality masks for health care workers, and high-quality masks are also widely available to the American public online and in stores.
To further increase access and ensure Americans who need masks have access to them, last week, the President announced the Administration would make high-quality masks available to all Americans for free.
To that end, today, the Administration is announcing that it is making available 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile for free at tens of thousands of convenient locations nationwide. This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.
To ensure accessing these masks is easy and convenient, the Administration is leveraging the federal retail pharmacy program and the federal community health center program, so that free masks are available at many of the same convenient and trusted locations Americans go to get vaccinated and boosted. N95 masks will be available for the public to pick up at tens of thousands of local pharmacies, as well as at thousands of community health centers across the country. The Administration is starting to ship masks at the end of this week, and masks will start to be available at pharmacies and community health centers late next week. The program will be fully up and running by early February.
This historic step builds on the significant actions the Biden Administration has already taken to increase masking and access to masks: By the end of his first full day in office, President Biden signed Executive Orders to require people to wear masks in federal buildings and land, and on airplanes and trains. Last year, the Administration distributed more than 30 million masks to food banks and community health centers to ensure the highest-risk and hardest-hit communities had access to masks. In addition, Administration has and will continue to make masks available for health care and other essential workers through states. Altogether, we've already deployed over 23.5 million masks and respirators to states across the country, including 1.5 million just since the start of the new year.