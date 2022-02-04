icy roads

Changing conditions in the Lehigh Valley make it tough for crews to pre-treat roads

The conditions made it tough for PennDOT crews because the roads can't be pre-treated, the rain would wash it away.
By Jillian Mele
EMBED <>More Videos

Changing weather conditions make it tough to pre-treat roads

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Changing conditions were the story in the Lehigh Valley on Friday as temperatures dropped and folks in the area saw rain, freezing rain and even sleet.

The conditions made it tough for PennDOT crews because the roads can't be pre-treated, the rain would wash it away.

SEE ALSO: How to make a Winter Weather Emergency Kit for your car and yourself

Still, though, crews were at the ready.

"One of the major issues with a storm like this, motorists see the rain and think it's not bad and when they are out. That's when it starts icing and that's when it gets really dangerous and slippery," said Sean Brown, PennDOT's press officer. "We can't really do our job if we have vehicles on the roadway."

He said when weather conditions are changing, the best advice is to stay home if you can.

PPL Electric Utilities also kept an eye on the forecast and had plans in place should power outages occur.

Jane George, Regional Affairs Director for PPL said, "make sure you have an emergency kit with water, food, medications, food, and water for pets, we also say to make sure you have all electronics fully charged."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwhitehall townshippennsylvania newswinter stormicy roadswinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICY ROADS
Dense fog this morning; possible icy conditions tomorrow
19-car pileup on Passyunk Avenue Bridge due to icy conditions
Water from construction area froze on Blvd; 15-20 vehicles collide
Synchronized snow plows clear interstate during winter storm
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Freeze As Temperatures Plummet
Man who allegedly shot woman after she bumped him in market arrested
Pedestrian killed in Delco hit-and-run, suspect charged
NJ fire officials warn against playing on frozen ponds
Viral video sparks #VeryAsian solidarity movement
Thieves target another Ulta store, steal $2K worth of products: Police
Police chief's job in jeopardy. Is it over race or money?
Show More
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
New map of Pennsylvania legislative districts approved
Amazon hikes Prime membership price
Ruling expected Monday on Perkiomen Valley mask requirement
Registration date set for the 2022 Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News