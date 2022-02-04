Changing conditions in the Lehigh Valley make it tough for crews to pre-treat roads

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Changing conditions were the story in the Lehigh Valley on Friday as temperatures dropped and folks in the area saw rain, freezing rain and even sleet.The conditions made it tough for PennDOT crews because the roads can't be pre-treated, the rain would wash it away.Still, though, crews were at the ready."One of the major issues with a storm like this, motorists see the rain and think it's not bad and when they are out. That's when it starts icing and that's when it gets really dangerous and slippery," said Sean Brown, PennDOT's press officer. "We can't really do our job if we have vehicles on the roadway."He said when weather conditions are changing, the best advice is to stay home if you can.PPL Electric Utilities also kept an eye on the forecast and had plans in place should power outages occur.Jane George, Regional Affairs Director for PPL said, "make sure you have an emergency kit with water, food, medications, food, and water for pets, we also say to make sure you have all electronics fully charged."