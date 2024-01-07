Winter storm leaves wet snow across Lehigh County; PennDOT works to clear roadways

As a precaution, PennDOT crews are asking motorists to stay home while they work on clearing state roads.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a winter storm hit the greater Philadelphia area on Saturday, some areas of Pennsylvania were left covered in snow for the first time this year.

As a result, the snow piled up for those in Lehigh County! It also meant that some roads were covered, and others were slick.

Due to this, PennDOT set up commercial vehicle and speed restrictions to help keep the roads clear.

It's only until the roads are plowable, but it's going to take some time, officials say.

Some of the snowplow routes take two to four hours depending on the roadway, but authorities ensured residents they would be on the roads.

Until then, the key is to avoid travel if at all possible.

Some people in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, said the snow was not what they had in mind for this weekend.

"I was looking forward to the snow for the holidays, I wanted to get it. I'm not so much liking it now," said Kieran Kehlor from Catasauqua.

Mother Nature delivered a late Christmas present to the Lehigh Valley. Some who have to work in it say they are thankful for the boost in business.

"Well, we haven't been plowing for probably two years. The last snowstorm was last year and it was a quick one, in and out. This one seems to be the same, but we're all hopeful we can get everyone in and out before anything becomes more problematic," said Richie Whittington, the manager of Pappas Landcare and Construction.

Others are not as thrilled with the white stuff coming down.

"I was on my way home, so the gas light went on. I was like of course, it would on the way home," said Cris Lara from Whitehall Township.

Out on the hills, Action News saw some kids sledding.

On the roads, however, some cars were sliding. One bus even became stuck on a hill.

As a precaution, PennDOT crews are asking motorists to stay home while they work on clearing state roads.

"If you do have to go out on the roads, please leave room for our guys to work, especially on the interstates and expressways. We have plow trains, they're there for your safety, so give them space behind you. Let them plow, put the salt down so it's safer for you out there. Don't try and pass or weave between our trucks that are not safe," said Sean Brown, a PennDOT press officer.

Local companies are also hitting the backroads as soon as they can.

"This snow, with it being wet, compacts and it actually gathers. Hopefully, we have the ability to plow it before it turns to rain because then it's a sloppy, slushy mess, and it just makes it more problematic to clean," said Whittington.

PennDOT crews say it's all hands on deck with this latest snow covering. They have over 200 plows clearing the roadways.

Crews are working overnight into Sunday morning working to clear the roads. In the meantime, they are asking for drivers to stay off the roads until they finish working.