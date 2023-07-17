WATCH LIVE

Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township; no reports of leakage

Monday, July 17, 2023 10:28AM
Freight train derails in Montgomery County
WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A freight train derailed in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Stenton Avenue and Joshua Road.

Views from Chopper 6 showed as many as 15 to 20 cars off the tracks.

There were no residential evacuations, but roads in the area are closed.

There were no reports of any leakage from the train cars. No one was injured in the wreck.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

