'Frozen' musical to hit Philadelphia as movie celebrates 10-year anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Exactly 10 years ago, Disney's hit movie "Frozen" debuted in theaters.

Over the past decade, it broke box office records, won multiple awards, including two Oscars, and won the hearts of people across the globe.

Right now, there are a few special ways "Frozen" is being celebrated on stage in Philadelphia.

"These kids don't know the world without 'Frozen,'" says Tim Popp, the executive director for Music Theatre Philly.

"It's amazing. When you think about it, many of our cast members weren't even alive when 'Frozen' came out. This is just part of the fiber of their childhood," said Popp.

Anna, Elsa, and friends have been thawing hearts for a decade, so when the rights to the musical "Disney's Frozen Kids" became available, Music Theatre Philly in Center City jumped at it.

"We were so excited to grab that opportunity," Popp says. "The kids love it. They know it. And there are so many different parts in it."

Music Theatre Philly currently has three casts of 90 young performers putting on the show this winter, both in Center City and on the Main Line.

They're rehearsing now, and it's truly an ensemble effort.

"We do a really exceptional job of making sure each kid gets featured somehow and is doing something that makes them feel important and proud of themselves," Popp says.

Disney's Frozen closed on Broadway during the pandemic and is now touring the country.

In March, it comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus for 24 performances.

"People love this film," says Frances Egler, the vice president of theatrical programming and presentations at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "To see this adaptation of it here, it's amazing. It has all the famous songs in it, plus new songs from the Academy Award-winning writers. It's just great to be able to have the show."

