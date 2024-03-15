Disney's hit Broadway musical 'FROZEN' coming to the Academy of Music

'FROZEN' is on stage at The Academy of Music from March 21st through April 7th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Disney's Tony-nominated Broadway musical 'FROZEN' comes to the Academy of Music on March 21st for a much anticipated, nearly three-week run.

Caroline Bowman is the show's the star who brings the iconic ice Queen Elsa to life each night on stage. She wears 10,000 crystal blue icy beads, sings the iconic Oscar-winning ballad "Let It Go," and is in absolute awe of the fan base that's been obsessed with this Disney animated hit for 10 years.

"I'm the original Elsa from the start of the tour," Bowman says. "The tour started in fall of 2019, so Elsa has been in my life for a long time now. By the time the tour is over, I will have played over 1,000 performances of Elsa. And she's still everything to me."

Elsa has captivated audiences since the animated film "Frozen" debuted in 2013. This show is a musical adaptation of the Disney classic and features new songs.

"There's a reason why I haven't been able to let her go because she's so fulfilling and a challenge," Bowman says.

Disney's 'FROZEN' closed on Broadway during the pandemic. For the past 5 years, it's been on the road, bringing Elsa, her sister Anna, and their Arendelle friends Kristoff, Olaf and Sven to cities across the country.

"Disney didn't skimp on this 'FROZEN,'" Bowman says. "We have a humongous set and we have all the tricks and all the magic that you saw on Broadway."

And the tour's next stop is the Academy of Music on Broad Street. Bowman says even if you did see the show on Broadway, you still haven't seen it all!

"We actually made some changes," she explains. "We added a new song that's called 'I Can't Lose You' that we got to originate on the tour. It then went out to all the other 'FROZEN' productions in the world."

The classic hits remain and so does the heart of this beloved story.

"It takes the sister bond, it takes Anna and Elsa together, to ultimately save the day and love conquers all," Bowman says.

'FROZEN' is on stage at The Academy of Music from March 21st through April 7th.

For more information and tickets, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.