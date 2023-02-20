Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Temple University police officer

A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The community is remembering a Temple University police officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Temple University police officer who was killed on Saturday night.

According to FOP Lodge #5, a viewing will be held for Christopher Fitzgerald on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.

There will also be a second viewing on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The funeral service will be held immediately after that viewing.

Fitzgerald will be laid to rest at the Forest Hills Cemetery on Byberry Road in Huntingdon Valley.

Fitzgerald was fatally shot after a short pursuit and struggle on Saturday evening North 18th Street near Temple University's campus.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, was taken into custody Sunday morning at his home on Quarry Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

On Monday morning, Temple police transported Pfeffer to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. He has now been arraigned, and formally charged with murder and murder of a police officer.

According to court records obtained by Action News, Officer Fitzgerald was initially responding to reports of a robbery near 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue when he first encountered Pfeffer.

After the shooting, authorities say Pfeffer stood over the officer and shot him several more times in the head while he was on the ground. Pfeffer is also accused of trying to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his service weapon but was unsuccessful.

Action News spoke to U.S. Marshal Robert Clark who was there when Pfeffer was caught. He says Pfeffer was apprehended using Officer's Fitzgerald handcuffs.