Funeral postponed for Philadelphia officer killed in line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral arrangements for a Philadelphia police officer killed in the line of duty have been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Corporal James O'Connor IV, 46, was gunned down while serving a warrant in the city's Frankford section on Friday morning.
[Ads /]
The shooting happened around 5:51 a.m. as officers were serving a homicide warrant in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

The suspect was being sought for a homicide that occurred in 2019, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Hassan Elliott.

Officers entered the property and were met with gunfire from a closed door on the second floor.

RELATED: Philadelphia police SWAT officer dies after being shot while serving warrant


[Ads /]
O'Connor was hit near the left shoulder blade, Outlaw said.

Another SWAT officer returned fire, striking two males in the lower extremities.

O'Connor was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:09 a.m.

The two people who were shot by police were transported to Einstein Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Elliott, the subject of the homicide warrant, was not shot and was taken into custody, Outlaw said.
[Ads /]
Khalif Sears, 18, who was wanted for the same murder, happened to be at the home as well.

"Both Sears and Elliott had outstanding arrests warrants for the murder of Tyree Tyrone, 30 years old," said Capt. Jason Smith of the Homicide Unit.

Sears was among those hit by police gunfire.

Both Elliott and Sears will also be charged with O'Connor's killing.

O'Connor was married with two grown children. O'Connor's son is also a Philadelphia police officer, serving in the 9th District. His daughter is an active duty Air Force member.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Philly orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings in Burlington Co.
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pa.
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
COVID-19: N.J. family buying groceries for those in need
Show More
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
N.J.businesses brace for state-ordered closures
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News