How Funny Farm Apiaries uses bees to help heroes cope with PTSD

MERTZTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Berks County farm dedicated to helping the bee population is also lending a hand to our nation's veterans and first responders.

Thanks to a nationwide program, those heroes are getting a unique form of therapy at the Funny Farm Apiaries in Mertztown, Pa.

Hives for Heroes introduces them to mentors who will walk them through the beekeeping process.

"It's very intimidating at first, and you're obviously scared that you're going to be stung a thousand times when you get here," participant Don Noz said. "After doing it, it certainly convinces you that this is something very rewarding."
