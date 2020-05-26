How to make money selling your old stuff online

Julie Clevenger has been selling items online for more than 20 years.She started small selling things she found around her house on ebay. Over the years she has grown into a super seller selling across 11 different platforms.Now she has her own packaging area set up at her house. She searches for special items at home and storage auctions looking for that overlooked goodie.She provided some tips on how you can get started selling at home.You may be going through your house while stay-at-home orders are in place and as you clean out keep an eye out for that little gem that could make you some extra money.