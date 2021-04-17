FYI Philly celebrates Earth Day

Good Buy Supply providing zero-waste options in Philadelphia
Good Buy Supply is providing zero-waste options out of the store's East Passyunk location.
Emily Rodia and her fiancé Jason Rusnock opened the store in November despite the pandemic.
The products range from kitchen gadgets, bathroom gizmos and everyday essentials. Each product comes free of any plastic material in the packaging or the making of the goods.
The store offers a variety of refillable options like shampoos, dish detergents, hand soaps and laundry detergents.
If you bring your own container, they will fill it for you. Toothpaste tabs are dehydrated toothpaste you can chew and then use with a wet toothbrush. As the tabs rehydrate, the paste comes to life just like your normal tubed product but you eliminate the plastic packaging.
The goal is to provide options for families to take small steps in eliminating waste from the household.
Emily and Jason have been living the lifestyle for years and are trying to share tips for others around the city.
The couple got engaged shortly before the pandemic. They put the wedding on hold until they can celebrate without restrictions from the pandemic. Instead, they've invested their time and energy in the store and making a difference for the Earth.
Good Buy Supply | Facebook | Instagram
1737 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
3 new spots adding to Philly's emerging vegan scene
Plant-based dining options are growing in the region with a new cafe, diner and company making vegan cheese.
LesbiVeggies is bringing healthy, vegan and gluten-free fare to Audubon, New Jersey. Owner Brennah Lambert is on a mission to make good for you food that tastes good, too.
LesbiVeggies | Facebook | Instagram
112 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106
856-323-8458
Want to indulge? The Tasty in South Philadelphia serves up all your favorite diner comfort foods in a meat-free way. Think tofu scramble, coconut bacon, tempeh cheesesteaks and egg-free waffles, pancakes and French toast.
The Tasty | Instagram | call ahead and pickup-only
1401 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
267-457-5670
Finally, if you want to try vegan but can't give up the cheese?
Stephen Babaki has converted a walk-in freezer inside the Bok Building into a vegan cheese cave called Conscious Cultures Creamery. There's no brick and mortar or online retail but follow Conscious Cultures on Instagram to see the many places you can find Babaki's vegan cheese including: Philly Foodworks, Herman's Coffee, Weavers Way, Kimberton Whole Foods, Crust Vegan Bakery & 20th Street Pizza (vegan pizzeria)
Conscious Cultures Creamery | Instagram
Checking out the best eats, sights, treats on Main Street in Souderton
Spring is in the air and the Main Street vibe in Souderton is blooming.
The Montgomery County town has been revitalized over the last decade with walkable destinations popping up around town.
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria is part of the renovated Broad Theater. The family business has been growing for years and the new space offers an upscale menu of Italian food and a full bar to pair with the pizza.
Around the corner, Broad Street Grind is serving breakfast and lunch from a scratch kitchen. An assortment of coffees and teas make it the perfect spot to catch up with friends or get some work done.
Art on the Hill features local makers from the area. Thirty artists from within 30 miles have provided works to fill the store with unique items.
Downtown Scoop is Souderton's main stop for ice cream. Serving scoops of locally-made Uncle Dave's Ice Cream, the sundaes have become a big hit.
Broad Street Grind | Facebook | Instagram
117 East Broad Street 1st floor, Souderton, PA 18964
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria | Facebook | Instagram
30 West Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964
Art on the Hill | Facebook | Instagram
100 North Main Street, Souderton, PA 18964
Downtown Scoop | Facebook | Instagram
11 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA 18964
FDR Park set to host Earth Day Celebration, PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
For generations, FDR Park has been South Philadelphia's backyard, known as The Lakes, but a hidden gem for the rest of the region.
That's no more.
The pandemic has brought record crowds to FDR and this year it will host the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.
With picnic areas, ball fields, tennis courts and a skateboard park set among 350 acres of lakes and meadows, FDR is popular both for recreation (fishing is big here) and for respite from the urban bustle just the park's perimeters, with all kinds of birds and wildlife to see.
You can also explore the American Swedish Historical Museum, one of the original buildings from when the park hosted the nation's Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1926.
The city has a master plan to revitalize the park and is always looking for volunteers to help keep it clean. Special Earth Day activities are planned for April 22-25.
Friends of FDR Park | Website | Facebook | Instagram | Earth Day activities
1500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
American Swedish Historical Museum | Facebook | Instagram
1900 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
215-389-1776
2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Tickets
Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece, FDR Park, June 5-13
Plant and People healing Philly using the power of plants
A mother-daughter duo in West Philadelphia is working to heal the trauma in their community from the ground up.
Cherron Perry-Thomas and her daughter, Amma, start at the literal roots at their therapeutic little oasis called Plant and People, a passion project that sprouted out of this stressful year.
They come from a family of medicinal plant-healers.
After a year of racial unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death combined with a crippling pandemic, they wanted to create a retreat: a place to heal in their hometown.
Amma came home from school in New York during the pandemic and decided to grow this business here at home.
They carry houseplants but also supplements, herbs and nutritional products.
Their goal is to open a Plant and People in every community because they believe everyone should have a chance to heal and find wellness right where they live.
Take a tour of the massive, 60-acre Main Line Animal Rescue
A Chester Springs animal rescue is bringing a little charm school to its animals with its behavior enrichment programs.
6abc's Jessica Boyington gives us a tour of the Main Line Animal Rescue, which sits on 60-acres of farmland in this week's Shelter Me.
Main Line is an extension of the Pennsylvania SPCA and its gearing up for the 10th Annual Tails and Trails 5K Run, 2K Walk on Saturday June 5th.
You can take part socially-distanced in-person or join the fundraising fun virtually.
Main Line Animal Rescue | Facebook
10th Annual Tails and Trails 5K, 2K Walk / Virtual Event, Saturday, June 5th
You can watch the Oscar's at this awesome rooftop screening party
Enjoy the Oscars like a celebrity, at a socially-distanced party in the sky.
Every year, the Philadelphia Film Society celebrates the Academy Awards with a screening party.
This year is no different, but the party location is -- the 8th Annual Oscar Viewing Party wil be held on the rooftop at Cira Center on Sunday, April 25th, featuring a live viewing of the Oscars on a giant LED screen.
Ticket prices start at $50 for the 'virtual' version, where you can watch from home. And the in-person VIP experience (up to $200 per ticket) lets you walk the red carpet, views from a private green room while taking in views of the skyline and enjoying food and drink amidst the Oscar-glam festivities.
Philadelphia Film Society 8th Annual Oscars Party & Screening | Party Ticket Information
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Cira Green
129 S. 30th Street, Philadelphia PA 19104
PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard | Drive-In Ticket Information
now through April 22nd
Admiral Peary Way & League Island Blvd.
Philadelphia PA 19112
Meet the solo-preneur behind SCB Naturals, creating beauty products naturally
Earth Day is just a few days before this year's Oscars, which airs April 25 at 8 p.m. live on ABC.
What better way to get glammed up for your socially distant Oscar party than with all-natural beauty products?
Lakisha Bullock's company SCB Naturals makes vegan and all-natural body products from her home lab in Philadelphia.
The letters SCB stand for 'she creates beauty' -- inspired by being bullied as a child for her hair, she decided to create her own beauty products and now feels empowered because of it.
She makes and sells several varieties of soaps, many infused with herbs she grows in her garden, as well as pet shampoos, herbal tea essentials, and beard care products for men.
SCB Naturals | Facebook | Instagram
267-539-6650
11th Hour Theatre Company presents Home Fries at Home, Music for the Soul
A local couple, who are also artists, turned their quarantine experience into a Virtual Cabaret for the 11th Hour Theatre Company.
The online performance is filled with stories and songs from some of Philly's most talented stars.
Real-life couple Elena Camp and Rajeer Alford are the stars of the next installment.
"They'll be performing in their backyard, in their kitchen for them to be able to put on a full show, just the two of them is really special," Grayce says.
The 11th Hour Theatre CompanyQuarantine Cabarets - Home Fries at Home, Music for the Soul
Livestream the performance April 24th at 7:30p.m., replay available for 2 weeks