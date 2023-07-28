A mix of old and new things to do, see and eat around Philly before summer ends

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas show you some new hot spots and some old favorites in and around Philadelphia.

Prime Fusion Afro Grill brings Nigerian flavors to South Philadelphia

At Prime Fusion Afro Grill and Lounge in Graduate Hospital, you can enjoy dishes like the Rasta Pasta with shrimp.

There's red snapper slow grilled with spices that Chef Blessing Ekwale says is "everybody's favorite."

The Afro oxtail is slow cooked in a creamy coconut sauce with a spicy kick that Chef Ekwale says is a hallmark of Nigerian cuisine.

These were flavors owner Anthony Daramola says he didn't find in Philadelphia six years ago to get his MBA.

He entered the finance field and started investing in real estate. After the pandemic, he decided to add restaurant owner to his resume.

His goal is to share a taste of his homeland.

And he mixes authentic Nigerian dishes with other flavors like Caribbean and West African.

Some of the menu items are Chef Blessing Ekwale's; some are Anthony's ideas, like the fried wings wrapped in 24k edible gold.

Anthony crafted the cocktail menu to be equal parts nostalgia and cultural exchange.

The Sangos breath, with vodka, rum and peach schnapps, is named for a Nigerian deity.

For dessert, be sure to try the mousse puffs.

It's a fried dumpling buried in vanilla ice cream with a caramel chocolate drizzle.

Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge | Facebook | Instagram

2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

267-324-5614

Rittenhouse Grill celebrating Year 25 as Center City steakhouse

Prime rib has been a staple at Rittenhouse Grill since it opened 25 years ago.

The 32-ounce signature steak was the restaurant's name until 2020 when owner Garth Weldon left the Prime Rib chain but kept the menu and the staff the same.

Rittenhouse Grill is located on the first floor of the Warwick Hotel and Weldon says the space is designed to be like a step back in time with black leather chairs and leopard print carpet.

There's live music nightly, serenading more than 50 tables on the two-tiered dining room floor.

The classic cocktail menu includes the Manhattan and the cognac-forward Sidecar.

Along with the prime rib, the restaurant is famous for its crab cakes and extra-large tiger shrimp.

The Iberico pork chops is a new addition to the menu, described by Weldon as the wagyu of pork.

Rittenhouse Grill | Facebook | Instagram

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-772-1701

Lu & Aug's is a new addition to Ardmore's dessert scene

Brand new to the Ardmore culinary scene is a family venture from Ash and Pretha Kailath.

Lu & Aug's is named after the couple's teenage children, Laiyla-Rose (Lu) and Augustine (Aug).

The outpost serves premium soft-serve cones and cups, and gourmet coffee.

Flavor combinations were developed by the family themselves, including different varieties of their take on the traditional Italian 'affogatos' - a shot of espresso poured over ice cream.

Lu & Aug's | Facebook | Instagram

28 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003

Tuesday-Saturday, 1:00pm-10:pm, Sunday until 6:00pm

Localish Presents: Auburn Road Vineyards

Scott and Jules Donnini took a leap of faith 20 years ago when they ditched their law degrees and embraced the world of winemaking.

Enter Auburn Road Vineyards, located right in the heart of Pilesgrove, N.J.

You can swing by this charming winery any day of the week, as they open their doors at noon for all the wine enthusiasts out there.

Picture this: rolling hills, rows upon rows of carefully nurtured vines, and an inviting atmosphere that just screams, "Relax, sip some wine, and enjoy life."

That's what Auburn Road Vineyards is all about.

Scott and Jules have created a slice of wine paradise in Pilesgrove, where passion and dedication shine through in every bottle they produce.

117 Sharptown-Auburn Rd, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098

Phone:(856) 769-9463

auburnroadvineyards.com

Facebook | Instagram

6 must-try spots for your next trip to Atlantic City

Summer in Atlantic City promises to be a season to remember.

With the opening of the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world, Island Waterpark at Showboat puts the city on the map when it comes to new attractions.

At Caesar's, what's old is new again as Las Vegas-based show producer Spiegelworld brings the first permanent resident show to the former Warner Theater with "The Hook".

Combined with their Italian restaurant Superfrico, this new offering on the entertainment scene is a unique night out for dinner and a show.

For nightlife and a beer garden-style setting, The Yard at Bally's has an indoor-outdoor vibe, plus an award-winning craft beer list, turf games, and gastropub food selections.

Pop-up hotel bars are also making the scene this year to celebrate anniversaries - like Lounge 78 at Resorts, and Birthday Bar at Ocean Resort.

Top-notch dining is always on the menu, with newcomers like Nobu at Caesar's, and classics like White House Subs.

The Yard at Bally's | Facebook | Instagram

1900 Pacific Avenue

609-340-2000

Backyard Boozy Brunch, Sundays 10:00am

Pig Roast (barbecue), Sundays 2:30pm

Birthday Bar at Ocean | Facebook | Instagram

500 Boardwalk

609-783-8000

Open Thursday-Sunday

Lounge 78 at Resorts | Facebook | Instagram

1133 Boardwalk

609-340-6300

"The Hook" at Caesar's | Facebook | Instagram | For Tickets

2100 Pacific Avenue

609-348-4411

Wednesday-Sunday, shows at 7pm and 9:00pm

Island Waterpark at Showboat | Facebook | Instagram

801 Boardwalk

609-964-7663

open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Nobu Atlantic City at Caesar's | Facebook | Instagram

2100 Pacific Avenue

609-348-4411

closed Monday and Tuesday

White House Subs | Facebook | Instagram

2301 Arctic Avenue

609-345-1564

Open daily from 10:00 a.m.

Locals working to ensure Lucy the Elephant is around for years to come

When you walk the beach in Margate City, New Jersey, you're greeted by an unexpected onlooker: Lucy the Elephant.

Rich Helfant, Executive Director and CEO of Lucy the Elephant, says that "everybody knows Lucy and everybody loves Lucy."

Helfant has been working for decades to keep America's oldest roadside attraction forever young in Margate. Growing up in Margate, he says that Lucy has been part of his whole life.

"I actually started raising money for Lucy in seventh grade when we were saving her from the wrecking ball," says Helfant.

That was 1970, and since 2000 he's served as the Executive Director and CEO of Lucy.

Compared to other monuments, Lucy's age really puts the elephant's history in perspective.

Taking a guided tour feels like a step back in time.

"Lucy was built in 1881 by a Philadelphia developer whose name was James Lafferty," says Helfant.

When visitors are inside Lucy's belly, they can view artifacts and photographs of both her life and restoration. The Save Lucy Committee, Inc. was established in 1970.

It has worked to fund a few restoration projects over the last fifty years.

"We just finished a 15-month $2.5 million restoration of her exterior skin," says Helfant. "She's completely brand new now on the outside."

The on-site gift shop helps to fund Lucy's upkeep.

It's run mostly by volunteers, like the Imbers. This is their 8th season helping in the gift shop.

Helfant says the most gratifying part of preserving Lucy for the next generation is seeing the looks on kids' faces. "They're so in awe of her," he says.

"We've made a tremendous difference in Lucy's life," he says.

Lucy the Elephant | Save Lucy Committee, Inc. | Become a Volunteer at Lucy | Donate to help preserve Lucy

9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402

One Tank Trips: Columcille Megalith Park is a hidden gem in Northampton County

It's known as the Stonehenge of the Lehigh Valley, and it's the focus of our next One Tank Trips.

The series is meant to help you find unique places to visit in our region this summer.

Action News photojournalist Albert Castro takes us to Columcille Megalith Park. It's a hidden gem located in Bangor, Northampton County.

'Everyday Rhythms: Music at the Mercer' is on view through December

The exhibition, Everyday Rhythms: Music at the Mercer, presents an array of instruments.

The exhibition explores how music can connect people across regions and cultures.

instruments, such as drums and bells, served various social purposes.

Some instruments were used as tools of communication, while others were used to accompany ritual, or to send signals. Bells, especially, have been used to signal timekeeping.

There are 150 objects and artifacts on display, which includes a Calithumpian Rattle.

There's a section on instruments and the military, and another on the evolution of instruments, like the Pennsylvania German zither becoming the Appalachian dulcimer.

Various sound stations can be found around the exhibition.

Some of the instruments, like the 19th-century parlor organ, were made in Bucks County.

Everyday Rhythms: Music at the Mercer is on view through December 2023.

Everyday Rhythms: Music at the Mercer | Tickets

Mercer Museum

84 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901