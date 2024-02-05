Couple combines slogans and art for creatively crafted cards at G + Rizz

G + Rizz makes cards with messages they hope to remind people that we all go through the same experiences in life.

Christien Gerrick and Rachel Scarborough made their respective nicknames, G + Rizz , the name of their artful brand of greeting cards, stickers, and prints.

'G' is the artist, and 'Rizz' is the writer, and both grew up in Philly.

Phrases like 'I Can't Wait to Smell Your Baby', and 'You're Chaotic - But it's My Kind of Chaos' are bestsellers.

The cards are mostly sold at shops, markets and festivals in the area, as well as in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

