Couple combines slogans and art for creatively crafted cards at G + Rizz

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, February 5, 2024 4:23PM
Christien Gerrick and Rachel Scarborough made their respective nicknames, G + Rizz, the name of their artful brand of greeting cards, stickers, and prints.

'G' is the artist, and 'Rizz' is the writer, and both grew up in Philly.

Together, they make cards with messages that they hope, will remind people that we all go through the same experiences in life

Phrases like 'I Can't Wait to Smell Your Baby', and 'You're Chaotic - But it's My Kind of Chaos' are bestsellers.

The cards are mostly sold at shops, markets and festivals in the area, as well as in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

