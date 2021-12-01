shooting

GameStop manager, 20, shot during attempted robbery in Philadelphia, police say

The suspect had walked behind the counter where he shot the victim at point-blank range, police say.
GameStop manager, 20, shot during attempted robbery: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A GameStop manager was shot during an attempted robbery on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened on the 4600 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard around 7:47 p.m. in the city's Summerdale section.

Police said the male suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, and walked up to the counter where the 20-year-old female manager was standing.

"She ducked down behind the counter, we believe to activate the alarm. That's when the male pointed the gun at her and fired one shot striking her in the leg," Small said.

Small said the suspect had walked behind the counter where he shot the victim at point-blank range.

The shooter and two other males who may have been accompanying him fled on foot, police said.

The store's alarm was activated and nothing was stolen.

Police believe the gunman meant to rob the GameStop, but panicked, possibly after seeing the manager press the alarm.

Medics took the victim to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition. Police said the bullet went through her leg and she should recover.

Another employee and three customers were in the store at the time. No other injuries were reported.

The incident was caught on the store's surveillance cameras, police said.

"I just see it as a target of opportunity," said Constable Mike McCormack, who works security at a nearby business.

"There is expensive stuff in there, and it's a quick grab, and she's lucky she was shot in the leg. Not trying to make light of it, but unfortunately it's the times we live in," said McCormack.

Northeast Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

