WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Parts of Garden State Parkway closed due to Bass River State Forest wildfire

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 12:28PM
Parts of Garden State Parkway closed due to Bass River Forest wildfire
EMBED <>More Videos

The wildfire caused part of the Garden State Parkway to close.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of the Garden State Parkway is closed Friday morning due to the smoke from the Bass River State Forest wildfire and dense fog.

The parkway is shut down in both directions between exits 38 and 63, north of the Atlantic City Expressway, until further notice, officials say.

The wildfire in Bass River Township has reached over 5,000 acres in size and is 50% contained, according to officials.

Firefighters say they are hopeful that more of the blaze will be contained on Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW