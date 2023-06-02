Parts of Garden State Parkway closed due to Bass River State Forest wildfire

The wildfire caused part of the Garden State Parkway to close.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of the Garden State Parkway is closed Friday morning due to the smoke from the Bass River State Forest wildfire and dense fog.

The parkway is shut down in both directions between exits 38 and 63, north of the Atlantic City Expressway, until further notice, officials say.

The wildfire in Bass River Township has reached over 5,000 acres in size and is 50% contained, according to officials.

Firefighters say they are hopeful that more of the blaze will be contained on Friday.