Here are some fuel saving tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel

According to AAA, the average price of gas across the Philadelphia five-county region is now at $4.88 a gallon.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices continue to inch closer to $5 a gallon throughout the region.

Drivers are being forced to become resourceful and find ways to minimize the pain at the pump.

Here are some ways you can save.

AAA recommends that people take advantage of fuel rewards and discount programs. For instance, Wawa is offering a 15 cents per gallon discount if you pay using their mobile app now through June 12.
Grocery store chains like Giant offer a 10 cent discount for every $100 spent in their stores.

Gas companies also have rewards programs.

Exxon offers 3 cents off a gallon. Citgo offers 3 cents off per gallon with additional discounts on Tuesdays and Fridays. Sunoco also offers 3 cents off per gallon.

According to experts, staying on top of vehicle maintenance is key when it comes to savings.

Regular service will prolong fuel economy and your car's performance.
Another big tip is to not let your car idle. Experts say most cars perform a lot better when you get in and start driving them.

While it's always important to drive safely, AAA says studies have shown that personal driving habits are one of the biggest factors that affect fuel consumption.

It's best to drive the speed limit, avoid quick acceleration and to take your foot off the gas early when approaching a stop. That way your car can coast before you brake.

Cruise control is another great option to save on gas, and get rid of any accessories on your vehicle.
