Gas prices remain high, but relief could be coming

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Gas prices hit a new high this week, with the national average for gasoline in the U.S. now at $3.88.

However, AAA says the price of gas in the Philadelphia area has remained relatively stable.

"We're within just a few pennies of where we were, week over week, basically where we were the same time last month," Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA.

The national average is the highest it has been this year, up 21 cents from this time last year, according to AAA.

In the Philadelphia metro area, the average is creeping close to $4, sitting at $3.96 a gallon. That's up 18 cents compared to last year.

In New Jersey, it's $3.70, which is 15 cents more than last year.

In Delaware, it's $3.68, which is up 33 cents from 2022.

AAA said a spike in the price of crude oil is to blame for any spike in gas prices.

"Because a gallon of gasoline is made up of 50 to 60 percent crude oil. When crude oil prices fluctuate, so will gas prices," Tidwell explained.

Tidwell said prices in the Philadelphia area are steady, and she added that relief could be on the way.

"If all things stay the same, we will likely see gas prices remain stable, if not drop back a few pennies," she said. "This past weekend, we made that switch over to winter-blended gasoline, which is less expensive to refine and produce, so that savings is passed along to consumers about five to 10 cents per gallon."

Meanwhile, at the pump in Claymont, Delaware, Action News spoke with Barbara Korte as she filled up her tank. She spent more than $74.

"Over the years, gas prices just keep getting higher," she said. "I have a lot of kids, so we need this car. When we take trips, road trips, it's very expensive."

Rob Bladen, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, said trips to the gas station are a regular occurrence.

As an independent contractor who is constantly on the road, there is no avoiding the high cost of gas.

"For me, I don't think it's that bad. It's part of the economy. Things are going up. Things are going down," Bladen said.

AAA said the only real hiccup for gas prices could be hurricane season, and if storms impact any oil refineries.

"Anything that disrupts the refining capabilities and distribution in the U.S. Gulf Coast would result in a temporary increase in gas prices," Tidwell said.

If you want to stretch a tank of gas, AAA urges you to keep up on routine maintenance, clear out the junk in your trunk, and consolidate your trips.