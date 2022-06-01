Automotive

Los Angeles station charges $8/gallon as gas prices continue to climb nationwide

EMBED <>More Videos

Downtown LA gas station charges more than $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES -- Gas prices have skyrocketed across the country, but nowhere are they feeling the pain at the pump more than in Los Angeles where one station posted prices above $8 per gallon Tuesday.

The Chevron station in Downtown Los Angeles priced a gallon of regular unleaded at $8.05.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas is $6.19.

The national average for regular gasoline climbed by five cents on Wednesday to a fresh record of $4.67 a gallon, according to AAA.

That leaves gas prices up by 48 cents in the past month alone.

It now costs 32% more to fill up your tank than on the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Seven states now average $5 or higher, with Illinois becoming the latest to join that unpopular club, according to AAA. New York and Arizona are just pennies away from the $5 threshold.

No states have an average of $4.15 or lower, with Georgia coming in at the lowest at $4.16.

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Oil prices, the biggest component of pump prices, continue to move higher.

Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 1% on Tuesday to close at the highest level in nearly three months. Brent is up another 1.2% Wednesday morning. The gains come after Europe agreed to phase out 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

The national average for regular gas is now 44 cents higher than on the day President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in late March.

Information from CNNWire was used in this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveinflationgas pricesauto newsautomotivegas stationoil
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Electric providers raising rates in Pennsylvania | Here's how much
What we know about search for missing swimmer in Wildwood
Loud 'boom parties' angering residents in NJ, Philadelphia
Lawsuit alleges security failures in murder at Jefferson Hospital
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Man shot and killed while standing on North Philly sidewalk: Police
Show More
Vigil held for murdered Vineland teen who had major league dreams
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Riders freed after being stuck upside-down at Pa. amusement park
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is gone again nearly 2 weeks after return
Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count
More TOP STORIES News