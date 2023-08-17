Consumers in Philadelphia, across the nation deal with rising gas prices

The average price of a gallon of gas in Philadelphia is currently 25 cents higher than it was in July, according to AAA.

Experts say several things, including the summer driving season, are responsible for the recent price hike.

"Motorists, undoubtedly, are noticing that gas prices are looking a little bit different than they did at the beginning of the summer," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

Tidwell said the cost of a gallon of gas has continually increased over the past few weeks.

The national average, according to AAA, is $3.87 a gallon.

In the Philadelphia area, the average cost is $3.95.

And in Pennsylvania, the average price is $3.91. Meanwhile, in Delaware, drivers can expect to pay roughly $3.76 a gallon, and in New Jersey, it costs about $3.72.

Tidwell said another reason for the increase is because, "We saw refineries unable to keep up with the production when we saw the extensive and excessive heat that we encountered, especially along the U.S. Gulf Coast."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says world supply is also a big factor.

"Saudi Arabia, one of the largest crude oil producers in the world, announced they're going to cut their production by one million barrels per day, which is about 1% of the world's total oil supply," said Jeff Barron, a senior market analyst for the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Barron says because the oil market is sensitive, Saudi Arabia's cutback has a big effect on the price of crude oil.

When it comes to a gallon of gas, he says there are four elements that factor into the price: the cost of crude oil, refining it, shipping it, and taxes.

"Anything that makes the cost of production go higher, it immediately goes to the price," Barron explained.

Experts say the upcoming Labor Day holiday and hurricane season could cause prices to increase further.

But, they say since it's cheaper to make gas during the cooler months, prices could drop by the end of September.

If you want to save money and conserve gas, AAA recommends keeping up with routine car maintenance, consolidating your trip, and clearing your car of any extra belongings.

Tidwell says the heavier your car is, the more gas it takes to move.