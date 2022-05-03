High gas prices, inflation forcing many to make tough spending choices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inflation is still causing a crisis among consumers and it's forcing many to make some tough choices.According to AAA, the average cost of gasoline right now in Pennsylvania is $4.35 a gallon. That's $1.29 more than a year ago."It really is an unfortunate perfect storm: crude oil prices, the switch over to the summer blended gasoline and seasonal increase in demand," said Jana Tidwell of AAA.Aaliyah McCullough is among those forced to decide where to cut back spending."Whether it be groceries, or maybe a night out at the movies with the family, or doing family-related things on the weekends -- you have to make up for the prices somewhere," said McCullough of South Philadelphia."We have a shore house as well and we have to pick and choose when to go and what car to use. So yeah it's certainly affecting us," said Archie Cirio of Bala Cynwd.Some drivers in West Philadelphia were taking advantage of a good deal Monday night -- gas near 46th and Walnut streets was selling for $3.81 per gallon."Were they having some kind of sale or something? I don't know it went down this morning and it was the same price. It's been crowded ever since," said Kim Purnell of West Philadelphia.AAA says the forecast for the future is uncertain but not looking promising."The biggest factor going into the summer months will be the price of crude oil and what's happening related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said Tidwell.Thirty-five percent of Pennsylvanians tell AAA they plan to travel more this year despite high gas prices.