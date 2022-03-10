Society

Soaring gas prices causing concern for local business owners

"I don't see it getting better in the near future," said Garrett Lerner from Palmerton, Pa.
Gas prices continue to rise in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the Philadelphia Region, a gallon of regular is averaging $4.45.

In Pennsylvania, it's $4.39, $4.33 in New Jersey, and coming in at an average of $4.25 in Delaware.

It's affecting people and businesses across the area.

"I come from a distribution side of things, roofing materials actually, and it's making everything go up, and honestly, I don't see it getting better in the near future," said Garrett Lerner from Palmerton, Pa. "I think it's going to keep getting worse until we hit an inflection point."

For Tiffany Jones, from Germantown, who has a fashion business, she said, "It is costing more to get my items shipped to my clients. It's costing me more to get items here."

And then there's Doug Besch, a veteran and owner of the newly started 'Time to eat Pennsylvania' food delivery service, which he started five months ago and planned to use as a nest egg for retirement.

He makes about 30 deliveries weekly but needs that number to be up near 200.

"If the prices go up, people aren't going to want to order. They are going to just buy food and eat it at home," he said. "Which I don't blame them, but I don't know how much more I can take. I go to bed thinking about it. Wake up thinking about it. It's not easy."

