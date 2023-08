Driver crashes into gas pump, sparking fire in Montgomery County

Driver crashes into gas pump, sparking fire in Whitemarsh Twp., Montgomery County

WHITEMARSH TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a gas pump and ignited a fire on Thursday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

It happened along Germantown Pike near Center Avenue in Whitemarsh Township.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a Liberty gas station.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to crash into the pump.