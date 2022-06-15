This unique Philly bingo experience is run by Drag Queens, all for a good cause

PHILADELPHIA -- This isn't your grandmother's bingo.At Gay Bingo, they make things extra fabulous with Drag Queens as the famous Bingo Verifying Divas."Each one of them brings their own unique style of humor to the event. They're down in the crowd talking with people and interacting throughout the night. The most important role of the BVD is to verify the bingo when somebody wins Bingo." says Executive Director, Robb Reichard.Every bingo event has a theme like a holiday, beach and reject Barbie. And they make sure the players know that the content is at many times mature.Gay Bingo started 25 years ago as a fundraiser for AIDS Fund and in that time it has raised more than $4 million to help people in the Philly area living with HIV and AIDS."AIDS fund's mission is to support the most vulnerable people living with HIV or AIDS when their financial situation or financial crisis could become a health crisis" says Reichard.It's estimated there are about 28,000 people in the Philadelphia region living with HIV disease."We can all make a difference. Each and every one of us can make a difference. And that's what I love."There are 12 rounds of Bingo with the blackout game being the favorite.You have to cover every square on your board. So it takes a little bit of time to play. But it's worth it because the jackpot is $1,000. So you can actually walk out of there with quite a bit of green.